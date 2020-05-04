From Masterclass to a wine club, here's a list of last-minute Mother's Day gifts that don't rely on Australia Post

Sort some delivery for your mum this Mother’s Day.

If you’ve missed the Australia Post cut-off to ensure your mum got her Mother’s Day gift in time, fear not, we have some ideas so you can still look like the golden child this Sunday.

During these challenging times, you can lean into the huge diversity of online gifts available and have something picked and ready to email across on May 10. There are also some options with quick delivery, so that you can just send her a simple bottle of wine to get her through the day in isolation. It’s the thought that counts.

Uber Eats

If your mum isn’t on Uber Eats yet, now would be a good time to get her acquainted and let her skip the home-cooked meal for a few evenings. Since you’re not going to meet her at the café or restaurant on Sunday, you could order her a delish brunch or treat her to an extravagant dinner courtesy of Uber.

Visit Uber Eats for more ideas and buy your mum a meal.

Masterclass

Masterclass lets you learn lessons from experts in a variety of fields from the comfort of your home. Whether your mum wants to get leadership and creativity tips from Vogue’s Creative Director Anna Wintor, brush up on those quarantine cooking skills with chef Gordon Ramsey or learn how to write her first novel with tips from author Dan Brown, Masterclass has sourced the best in the business to teach her their ways.

MasterClass is currently offering a two for one annual membership priced at $280 so you can get one for yourself and your mum. If you just want to shout her one class, they’re priced at $140 each.

You can sign up here for a Masterclass membership or buy a single course.

LVLY

There are flowers, and then there are flowers with sass. We know the sort you’d prefer to give your mum this Mother’s Day. Whether you’re in Melbourne, Sydney or Brisbane, you can pick a bunch of flowers in a jar with sayings stuck on them such as “Sending LVLY Vibes”, “You LVLY F*cker” or a more tame, “You LVLY thing”.

The great thing about LVLY? Same-day delivery. I’d still order a few days in advance to escape the Mother’s Day rush, but the option is there.

Head to LVLY to check out their range that starts from $59.

Airbnb Experience

Airbnb Experiences are the new way to experience the best of the globe from the comfort of your home. The platform lets you sign up to pretty amazing classes half-way around the world and learn something new. Your mum can travel around Paris digitally with a tour guide, take a flamenco lesson direct from Spain or get involved in ricotta cheesemaking in Sonoma all live from her home.

It’s pretty neat and there are more classes popping up every day. Just be sure to check the timing of them, so that you don’t get caught with a 2am wake-up Australian time.

Visit Airbnb Experiences for your choice of classes.

Disney+

If your mum is into some throwback Disney movies or all things Star Wars, a Disney Plus subscription is a pretty epic gift. For $89.99 a year, it will provide something a little different to the Foxtel subscription and you can join her for a rewatch of the Lion King. The new service has a huge amount of hype, so if your mum likes to stay on top of the latest trend, this could be for her.

Sign up for a monthly or yearly subscription at Disney Plus.

Apple Music

Photo: iStock

If your mum has an iPhone but has been avoiding paying the monthly cost for some Apple Music tunes, do the solid thing and sign her up for Mother’s Day. It’s right there on her phone, which makes it super easy to use and will make her feel like she’s keeping up with the kids. There are playlists for every music style, so whether she is into the latest pop hit or prefers chill beats, she will be able to navigate her way around the program easily and stay up with the latest releases.

It’s a pretty good deal too: A new user gets 3 months free and then it’s $9.99 a month.

Visit to Apple Music to get her listening.

Audible

For a mum that is always on the go, audible can be a true asset. The audiobook program from Amazon lets you listen to your favourite book in audio format without sitting down with your paperback. All the latest books are on there, with many narrated by their famous authors – such as Malcolm Turnbull, Michelle Obama or Celeste Barber. There’s also a great selection of original podcasts.

If your mum has been dabbling in audio, now is the time to get her over the line.

Audible is free for 30 days and then $16.45 a month. Sign your mum up here.

Hello Fresh

If your mum is into cooking, a Hello Fresh subscription is a fun way to explore new recipes while taking the heavy lifting out of cooking an evening meal. You sign up to the service and a box arrives at your door with all the ingredients you need to cook the recipes inside. With the most basic plan – that’s currently on sale for $29.95 a week – you get 3 recipes a week for two people. You can add more people and more recipes to the plan, depending on your needs.

In an extra perk since you’re buying, the first week’s box will currently be free. There’s also a $90 discount going right now, so it’s a good time to sign her up.

Visit Hello Fresh for all the plans and more details.

Vinomofo

Everyone wishes that someone else would sign them up for a wine club, and here’s your chance. Rather than skimping on a bottle of wine, sign you mum up for a life of good wine from the folks at Vinomofo. It’s a pretty decent set up, with no lock-in contracts, a choice of how often you want your mum’s wine delivered (to time it with your visits, of course) and a selection of some fine bottles.

The wine club memberships start at $139 a month for 12 bottles, but there’s other options to choose from.

Head over to Vinomofo to sign your mum up.

Jimmy Brings

If your mum is more of a need-it-now girl and lives in an Australian city, then the alcohol delivery company, Jimmy Brings, will sort her out with a bottle of her favourite drop ASAP. Pick a bottle from a selection of red, white and sparkling wine and she will have it in her hands in 30 minutes. How’s that for last minute?

Grab your mum a bottle on Sunday.

Adore Beauty

Okay, so we snuck this one in as it does rely on Australia Post, but if your mum can hold on for any delays, there are some solid products to get rid of her isolation skin before we emerge from our homes. The Australian beauty site has face creams, hair gadgets, scents and a range of other beauty goods to smother all over yourself. So if your mum is into that kinda stuff, there’s a huge selection to choose from.

Check out Adore Beauty for a huge range of products.

The publisher of Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.