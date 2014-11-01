The Most Popular Last-Minute Halloween Make-Up Ideas, According To Pinterest

Struggling to decide what to be for Halloween tonight?

These last-minute make-up ideas from Pinterest are all so bold that it won’t really matter what you’re wearing.

Pinterest says there have been 176 million pins dedicated to Halloween so far this year, and that about 78% of Pinners plan to spend between $US10 and $US49 for their costumes this year. The average person spends $US77.52.

We got a list of the most popular make-up looks on Pinterest — here are our favourites.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.