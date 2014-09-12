LAST MINUTE DEALS: Six Places To Take The Kids For The School Holidays

It’s spring, when a parent’s mind turns to what to do with the kids over the September school holidays.
If you’re thinking of a last minute getaway, Business Insider has teamed up with Smith & Family to offer special discounts and bonus offers for our readers if you want to travel – without a passport – to tropical far north Queensland and the Daintree region – or overseas – where you can see wild monkeys at the Balinese boutique hotel Karma Kandara, which also happens to be home to a cheeky band of playful primates.
Smith & Family, the family-friendly hotel booking website from the team that created Mr & Mrs Smith, has scoured South-East Asia and Australia for a selection of special offers fit for springtime family escapes.
Here are Smith & Family’s six top picks for a September spring break with kids
Karma Kandara, Bali
You’ll love Spacious private villas, the hip beach club and bar, and sea views from the spa
Kids will love Fun, free kids’ club, sheltered beach lagoon and of course the monkeys and mealtimes
Smith extra A mocktail-making class with the resident mixologist for Smith junior
Smith & Family offer 25% off four nights or more
Trisara, Phuket
You’ll love Private infinity pool, the romantic Andaman views and Trisara’s holistic spa therapies
Kids will love The fab free kids’ club, expert swimming lessons and beachside kite-flying
Smith extra Free daily breakfast for children
Smith & Family offer 25% off
Anantara Si Kao Resort & Spa, Krabi
You’ll love The private beach club, PADI dive centre and Ayurvedic spa
Kids will love The kids’ club, pool and sandy beach and the chance to go kayaking with dugongs
Smith extra Free access to the kids’ club; 15 per cent off food, drinks and spa treatments
Smith & Family offer 20% off
Capella, Singapore
You’ll love The Foster + Partners style, relaxed island location and Auriga, Capella’s signature spa
Kids will love Bikes and bike trails, the resident peacocks and Universal Studios on your doorstep
Smith extra A Sentosa Choice Play Pass for two adults and one child, giving you free access to four attractions at Resorts World Sentosa
Smith & Family offer 20% off
QT Port Douglas
You’ll love The Pool Bar, nearby attractions and the relaxed FNQ atmosphere
Kids will love The pool ducks, bicycles to borrow and Bazaar’s desserts
Smith extra A bottle of bubbly, plus a late check-out at 12 noon
Smith & Family offer Stay 5 nights for the price of 4
Luna2 Studiotel, Bali
You’ll love Trippy artwork, your personal studio butler and the delicious food
Kids will love Private cinema, free popcorn and the cool pool
Smith extra An in-room family meal with a glass of wine each for parents, and a juice for each child
Smith & Family offer 50% off
For a full list of Smith & Family hotels with availability during the spring school holidays visit their website.
