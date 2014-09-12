LAST MINUTE DEALS: Six Places To Take The Kids For The School Holidays

The pool at QT Port Douglas will keep the kids entertained.

It’s spring, when a parent’s mind turns to what to do with the kids over the September school holidays.

If you’re thinking of a last minute getaway, Business Insider has teamed up with Smith & Family to offer special discounts and bonus offers for our readers if you want to travel – without a passport – to tropical far north Queensland and the Daintree region – or overseas – where you can see wild monkeys at the Balinese boutique hotel Karma Kandara, which also happens to be home to a cheeky band of playful primates.

Smith & Family, the family-friendly hotel booking website from the team that created Mr & Mrs Smith, has scoured South-East Asia and Australia for a selection of special offers fit for springtime family escapes.

Here are Smith & Family’s six top picks for a September spring break with kids

You’ll love Spacious private villas, the hip beach club and bar, and sea views from the spa

Kids will love Fun, free kids’ club, sheltered beach lagoon and of course the monkeys and mealtimes

Smith extra A mocktail-making class with the resident mixologist for Smith junior

Smith & Family offer 25% off four nights or more

You’ll love Private infinity pool, the romantic Andaman views and Trisara’s holistic spa therapies

Kids will love The fab free kids’ club, expert swimming lessons and beachside kite-flying

Smith extra Free daily breakfast for children

Smith & Family offer 25% off

You’ll love The private beach club, PADI dive centre and Ayurvedic spa

Kids will love The kids’ club, pool and sandy beach and the chance to go kayaking with dugongs

Smith extra Free access to the kids’ club; 15 per cent off food, drinks and spa treatments

Smith & Family offer 20% off

You’ll love The Foster + Partners style, relaxed island location and Auriga, Capella’s signature spa

Kids will love Bikes and bike trails, the resident peacocks and Universal Studios on your doorstep

Smith extra A Sentosa Choice Play Pass for two adults and one child, giving you free access to four attractions at Resorts World Sentosa

Smith & Family offer 20% off

You’ll love The Pool Bar, nearby attractions and the relaxed FNQ atmosphere

Kids will love The pool ducks, bicycles to borrow and Bazaar’s desserts

Smith extra A bottle of bubbly, plus a late check-out at 12 noon

Smith & Family offer Stay 5 nights for the price of 4

Luna2 Studiotel, Bali .

You’ll love Trippy artwork, your personal studio butler and the delicious food

Kids will love Private cinema, free popcorn and the cool pool

Smith extra An in-room family meal with a glass of wine each for parents, and a juice for each child

Smith & Family offer 50% off

For a full list of Smith & Family hotels with availability during the spring school holidays visit their website.

