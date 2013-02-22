These Are The Last Meals Of Innocent Men Who Were Executed

Spence was charged and executed for the torture and murder of Kenneth Franks and Jill Montgomery, 18 and 17. The violent crime was thought to be the result of a botched murder-for-hire. No physical evidence linked him to the crime.

Following his execution, The New York Times wrote a piece that claimed, 'Those who believe that David Spence did not commit the crime for which he died include the lieutenant, now retired, who supervised the police investigation of the murders; the detective who actually conducted the investigation, and a conservative Texas businessman who, almost against his will, looked into the case and became convinced that Mr. Spence was being railroaded.'

A later report said that prisoners who testified against Spence in court were bribed with alcohol and conjugal visits.