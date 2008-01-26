Union Squared: USV Sharing Name With P.E. Firm

VC firm Union Square Ventures and PE firm Union Square Partners have settled a lawsuit over the companies’ nearly identical names. And if the similarities between the two monikers confuse you, get used to it.

Last spring, Fred Wilson and Brad Burnham‘s USV, which started up in 2004, sued USP, which says it’s been using its name since 2006. USV said confusion about the names had caused it “irreparable injury” and wanted USP to drop the name and pay damages.

Terms of the settlement, reached Dec. 10, haven’t been disclosed. But we do have a couple clues that USV didn’t get what it wanted: Union Square Partners has kept its old name and website,

