Last Gramercy Park Rental Building Goes Condo

Hilary Lewis

Always wanted to rent an apartment overlooking Gramercy Park? Too bad. The last rental building overlooking the private park is converting to a condo. The move seems a bit out of step with the ailing real-estate market, but the prices the units are going for aren’t that expensive, so maybe they’ll sell after all.

Gothamist: The Real Deal reports that the owners of 36 Gramercy Park South, the landmarked and last rental building right on the private park, sent its tenants a “red herring” condo offering plan (red herring because it needs to be approved by the Attorney General’s office first). And some details: “The 53 units at 36 Gramercy Park East are being offered for sale at an average price of $2,448 per square foot, though large units facing the park are going for much more. The most expensive apartment, a 2,078-square-foot, three-bedroom on the ninth floor facing the park that is currently rent-controlled, has been priced at $6,545,700, or roughly $3,150 per square foot. The least expensive, a 323-square-foot studio at the back of the building, has been priced at $484,500, or roughly $1,500 a square foot.”

