Last.fm: We're Growing A Bunch

CBS’ Last.fm uses a barrage of numbers to tell the world, again, that the free music site is booming: Since the company launched an on-demand offering last month, it says, uniques are up 59%, and page views are up 58%.



Last.fm’s pr folks are so excited about the site’s growth that they can’t seem to get a bead on just how big it is: In the second paragraph of a press release, it says the service attracts “more than 21 million” uniques, but later on says it gets “more than 20 million” uniques. Whatever. CBS wants us to know that the service it bought for $280 million last year is growing. Duly noted.

New Yorkers who want to talk the site’s founders directly, sans pr handlers, can do so next week at the GlassHouse NY’s next event: Felix Miller, Martin Stiksel and Richard Jones will be at the Bogardus Mansion (really) on Thursday Feb. 28. Sign up here.

