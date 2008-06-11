Warner Music Still Out Of Last.fm, No One Tells PR* (CBS)

The folks at last.fm (CBS) are announcing that their music-streaming service will play on Logitech’s (LOGI) Squeezebox family of digital playback devices. That’s cool — transporting streaming music from a computer to a high-quality stereo system is still trickier than it should be, so we’re glad to see someone working on it.



But we were more intrigued by the fine print in the press release boilerplate:

Last.fm can offer music fans millions of tracks in every genre for free-on-demand and radio streaming thanks to partnerships with Universal, EMI, Warner Music Group, Sony BMG, CD Baby, independent aggregators…

Now that would be news: Last week we reported that Warner Music (WMG) had pulled out of the CBS music service. Had the two sides already patched things up? Alas, it’s not the case, says WMG.*

We look forward to writing about the reconciliation. But in the meantime, may we suggest somone update the press releases going forward? Copy-and-paste is for bloggers, not press officers.

*CBS would like us to note that while WMG’s music is not available on demand, you can still hear it via last.fm’s free “radio” service; for a description of the difference between the two, consult our original post.

See Also: CBS’ Last.fm Offers Free Streaming Music. Yawn

