BUM RUSH: TBS Cancels 'Lopez Tonight,' Last Episode To Air Thursday

Sorry, George Lopez.



TBS announced on Wednesday that they would not be renewing “Lopez Tonight” for a third season.

Thursday will be Lopez’s final show.

The reason for the sudden dismissal?

While, TBS “had no immediate explanation,” TheWrap points out that “Lopez Tonight” has earned in low ratings — about half as much as Conan O’Brien‘s show, which bumped Lopez’s original time-slot when it joined the network.

Or maybe it was those stupid comments about Hillary Clinton‘s “cankles.”

