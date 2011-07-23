"Last Ditch" Debt Ceiling Plan Stalled

Photo: centre for American Progress via Flikr

Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid (D-NV) said the Senate will not act on the “last-ditch” debt ceiling plan he and Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) have been considering.Speaking on the Senate floor after voting to table the House Republican debt ceiling plan, Reid said he is waiting for President Barack Obama and Speaker of the House John Boehner to reach a deal and send it to the Senate.



“The path to avert default now runs first through the House of Representatives,” he said.

