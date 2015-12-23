If you want your packages from Amazon Prime delivered by Christmas, you have to order them today

If you are planning on getting your last-minute holiday shopping done with the wonders of Amazon Prime’s free two-day shipping, you better hurry up. Today (Tuesday, December 22nd), is your last day to put in an order that is guaranteed to get there by Christmas.

If you aren’t a Prime member, but want to get Amazon gifts by Christmas, you can always sign up for Prime’s free 30-day trial period. This will give you access to free two-day shipping as well as other perks like access Amazon’s growing roster of video content. Just make sure to cancel if you don’t want to go for the year membership.

If you miss today’s Prime shipping deadline, you can still get packages from Amazon by Christmas, you’ll just have to pay a premium for expedited shipping.

Amazon has been dominating this holiday season. According to a Reuters/Ipsos poll, more than half of Americans surveyed said they plan to do “most” of their holiday shopping at Amazon.

Here is a look at its competitors in this category:

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through hispersonal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

