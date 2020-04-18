WHERE ARE THEY NOW: The key members of the 1997-98 Chicago Bulls documented in 'The Last Dance'

Beth A. Keiser/AP Images Dennis Rodman, Scottie Pippen, Phil Jackson, and Michael Jordan were all part of the ’97-98 Bulls team.

ESPN’s docuseries “The Last Dance” follows Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls during the 1997-98 season.

Famed for their dominance, the Bulls also had several famous and legendary characters on the squad, many of whom are still active in basketball today.

Take a look at where some of the key members of the team are today.

Michael Jordan and the 1997-98 Chicago Bulls are back in the spotlight, 22 years later, thanks to the ESPN docuseries, “The Last Dance.”

Jordan and the Bulls won six championships in eight years together, the last coming in 1998, making them one of the NBA’s great dynasties.

The team was famed for their dominance and sported some legendary names beyond Jordan. Many are still involved in basketball. Take a look at where some of the key members of the ’97-98 Bulls are today.

Michael Jordan was the star, of course. In his third full season back from a stint in minor league baseball, he averaged 28 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists, and won MVP.

The ’97-98 season was Jordan’s last with the Bulls. He retired for three seasons before coming back to the NBA as a member of the Wizards for two years. He now owns the Charlotte Hornets, is a member of the Basketball Hall of Fame, and considered the greatest player of all-time.

Scottie Pippen was Jordan’s All-Star side-kick and a key defensive cog for the Bulls. However, he struggled with a back injury through much of the season.

Pippen played his later years with the Rockets, Blazers, and then the Bulls again before retiring. Also a Hall of Famer and named as one of the 50 Greatest Players, Pippen has been an ambassador with the Bulls and comments on ESPN’s “The Jump.”

Dennis Rodman was in his third season with the Bulls. A tenacious rebounder and defender, Rodman had become nearly as big of an off-court celebrity as Jordan thanks to his outsized personality.

Rodman played two more seasons in the NBA after 1998. Since retiring, Rodman has remained in the public eye. Most recently, he received media attention for his friendship with North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un.

Toni Kukoc was a key third scorer and bench player in his fifth season with the Bulls.

Kukoc would play eight more seasons, retiring in 2006. He is now a special advisor to Bulls owner Jerry Reinsdorf.

Ron Harper was a starting guard for the Bulls in the later years in his career. He started all 82 games and averaged 9 points per game.

Harper retired in 2001 after 15 years in the NBA. Harper is still involved with the league today. He now works with people who have speech impediments.

Steve Kerr was a trusted reserve guard in his 10th season.

Kerr played five more seasons in the NBA. Kerr has since been the GM of the Phoenix Suns, worked as a broadcaster for TNT, and is now the head coach of the Golden State Warriors.

Luc Longley was the starting centre for the Bulls. He averaged 11 points and 6 rebounds per game.

Longley played three more seasons in the NBA. He was a part-owner of the Perth Wildcats after he retired, and is now an assistant coach with the Australian national basketball team.

Randy Brown was a reserve guard who appeared in 71 games for the ’97-98 Bulls.

Brown retired in 2003 after 12 seasons. After retiring, Brown served several seasons in the Bulls front office and coaching staff. He resigned in 2018 amid rumours that he relayed private player criticisms in the locker room to management.

Scott Burrell appeared in 80 games, averaging 13 minutes and 5 points per contest as a reserve small forward.

Burrell played in the NBA until 2001. He is now the head coach of Southern Connecticut State.

Bill Wennington was the Bulls backup centre. Although he played sparingly, he was a fan-favourite. Local McDonald’s locations named a burger the “Beef Wennington” after him.

Wennington retired from the NBA in 2000. He now serves as a radio broadcaster for the Bulls.

Jud Buechler was a sharp-shooting reserve forward for the Bulls.

Buechler played in the NBA until 2002. He is now an assistant coach with the Knicks.

Phil Jackson was the head coach of the Bulls. Jackson, who famously ran the “Triangle” offence, dubbed the ’97-98 season the “Last dance” because he was told by Bulls management that he would not be brought back the next season.

Jackson went on to coach the Lakers, winning five championships over 11 years. After an unsuccessful stint as president of the Knicks from 2014-2017, he is now out of the NBA.

Bill Cartwright was a notable member of the coaching staff., having retired from the NBA in 1995. He had played six seasons with the Bulls, winning three championships.

Cartwright coached in the NBA until 2012, then later coached teams in Japan and Mexico. As of 2017, he worked as a director of initiatives at the University of San Francisco.

Legendary coach Tex Winter, who many credit for designing the triangle offence, was in his 13th year as an assistant coach with the Bulls.

Winter later coach with Jackson on the Lakers, then later as a consultant with the team. He died in 2018 at the age of 96.

