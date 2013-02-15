LAST CHANCE TO SAVE: Hear From Facebook, Quora, LinkedIn, 500 Startups, And Samsung At IGNITION Mobile

On March 21, Business Insider’s IGNITION Mobile conference in San Francisco will bring together the top minds in mobile. Early bird rates expire on Friday, Feb. 15, so register now.We’ve gathered a mix of CEOs, founders, and visionaries to share their perspectives on what’s happening now in their industry, what’s next, and how they plan to connect with consumers in what is fast becoming an always-addressable world.
You’ll hear from mobile experts like:
- Michael Abbott, General Partner, Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers
- Marc Bodnick, Head of Business Operations, Quora
- Jeff Clavier, Founder & Managing Partner, Softech VC
- Dave Goldberg, CEO, SurveyMonkey
- Manish Jha, GM, Mobile, NFL
- Dan Levin, COO, Box
- Deep Nishar, SVP Product and Joff Redfern, Mobile Product Head, LinkedIn
- Gokul Rajaram, Product Director, Ads, Facebook
- Christine Tsai, Partner, 500 Startups
- Ron Utterbeck, CIO, GE Corporate
