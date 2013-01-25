Don't Miss The Last Chance To Enter The Webby Awards

Digital media leaders ranging from the curiously bizarre Tumblr “Kim Jong Il Looking at Things” to the ever-hilarious The Onion and Internet powerhouses Google and The New York Times agree that being honored by The Webby Awards is a defining feat reserved for truly outstanding web properties.

Selected by an esteemed body of industry leaders and digital luminaries including Biz Stone, co-founder of Twitter; media mogul Arianna Huffington; actor Adrian Grenier; David Bowie; and Do Something CEO Nancy Lublin, Webby Award Winners make an indelible impression in Internet history.

Submit your work and go toe-to-toe with the best in the industry. Enter in:

Websites

Interactive Advertising & Media

Online Film & Video

Mobile & Apps

Social

The last-chance entry deadline is this Friday, January 25, 2013, so be sure to enter before it’s too late at www.webbyawards.com.

