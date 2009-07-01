Last Chance To Dress Your Windows

There’s less than an hour left in Q2, which will go down as the first quarter in quite a while to end in positive territory.



If you’re managing other people’s money, you better hope you made some, and if you want to decorate your portfolio before sending clients letters out, you’ve got about 45 minutes to take care of things.

Anyone looking for any late-action fireworks?

