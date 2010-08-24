LAST CHANCE: Please Help Us Find The 100 Most Valuable Private Internet Companies In The World

Editor’s note: This is your last chance to submit companies for consideration. We’ve updated the list of companies below with all the names we’re currently considering. Please help us add to the list!
As long-term SAI readers know, every year we publish a list of the most valuable private Internet companies in the world.
To create this list, we identify as many promising companies as we can, and then we value them using the best financial and market information we can get our hands on.
Two years ago, this list was called the SAI 25. Last year, it was called the SAI 50+. This year, thanks to the ongoing proliferation of promising Internet startups, it will likely be called the SAI 100.
We’ve been hard at work on the list for a while, and we’ll be publishing it in September. In the meantime, we need your help. Below are the names of ~100 companies we’ve already identified that we think deserve consideration. Please help us by suggesting any promising companies that we’ve missed.
To make sure we give your suggestions due consideration, please share as much detail as you can, either in the comments below or in an email to Adam Fusfeld ([email protected]). Information such as most-recent financing, revenue, and profitability (if any) would be very helpful. But even the names will are a start.
To be considered for this list, companies should have a value of at least $25 million.
Here’s the list of global private Internet companies we’re taking a look at. Please send additional suggestions.
4Info
56.com
5min Media
Adaptive Blue
Adconion
AdKnowledge
AllRecipes.com
Amobee
Angie’s List
AppsSavvy
Atlassian
Automattic
Badoo
BetaWorks
Betfair
Better World Books
Blip.TV
blippy
BlogTalkRadio
BlueKai
Box.net
Boxee
Brand.net
Break Media
brightcove
buddy media
BuzzFeed
cafepress
Clickable
Cloudera
Collective Media
Conductor (LinkExperts)
ContextWeb
Conviva
Craigslist
CrossLoop
Dailymotion
Datapipe
Demand Media
Digg
Dropbox
dst
eBuddy
Efficient Frontier
eHarmony
Epic Media Group
Etsy
Evernote
eXelate
Facebook
Federated Media
firefly video
flipboard
Focus Media
foursquare
Freewheel
Fresh Direct
Game Duell
Gawker Media
GetJar
GigaOmniMedia
Gilt Groupe
Glam Media
GoDaddy
GreatCall
Groupon
Habbo
hi5
HomeAway
host analytics
Huffington Post
Hulu
iLoop
Imperva
Indeed
Infinite Power Solutions
infolinks
J. Hilburn
JumpTap
Kaspersky Lab
Kayak
KGB
KickApps
Knewton
Linden Lab
LinkedIn
Live Gamer
LiveStream
LivingSocial
Loopt
Lotame
LoveFilm
Lumos Labs
Mahalo
manta
Mashable
Medialets
Meebo
meetup.com
Metacafe
Mevio
millennial media
Miniclip
Mobixell
ModCloth
Mozilla Corp
My Yearbook
MyLife.com
MyWebGrocer
newegg
next jump
ngmoco
Ning
Oanda
Oberon
offerpal
Oodle
openlane
OpenSky
Ozon
pandora
Photobox
Playfish
Playspan
plentyoffish.com
Posterous
Proclivity
Prosper
QlikTech
QUantcast
Quidsi
RecycleBank
Riot Games
Rock You
Savings.com
SB Nation
scribd
SecondMarket
ShareThis
ShopAtHome.com
shopkick
Simply Hired
Six Apart (TypePad)
Skype
Slide
social gaming network
Specific Media
Spil Games
splunk
SpotRunner
squarespace
Stardoll
StumbleUpon
SunRun
surfline.com
Syncapse
Taobao
Techcrunch
The Active Network
The Ladders
The Planet
thumbplay
Tremor Media
Trialpay
Tribal Fusion
TubeMogul
Tudou
Tumblr
Turn Inc
twitpic
Twitter
ustream
Vente Privee
Vibrant Media
VideoEgg
vitals.com
Webkinz
webs.com
WePlay
Wikipedia
Yelp
Youku
YuMe Networks
Zazzle
Zillow
Zoc Doc
Zynga
