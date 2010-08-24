LAST CHANCE: Please Help Us Find The 100 Most Valuable Private Internet Companies In The World

Editor’s note: This is your last chance to submit companies for consideration. We’ve updated the list of companies below with all the names we’re currently considering. Please help us add to the list!



As long-term SAI readers know, every year we publish a list of the most valuable private Internet companies in the world.

To create this list, we identify as many promising companies as we can, and then we value them using the best financial and market information we can get our hands on.

Two years ago, this list was called the SAI 25. Last year, it was called the SAI 50+. This year, thanks to the ongoing proliferation of promising Internet startups, it will likely be called the SAI 100.

We’ve been hard at work on the list for a while, and we’ll be publishing it in September. In the meantime, we need your help. Below are the names of ~100 companies we’ve already identified that we think deserve consideration. Please help us by suggesting any promising companies that we’ve missed.

To make sure we give your suggestions due consideration, please share as much detail as you can, either in the comments below or in an email to Adam Fusfeld ([email protected]). Information such as most-recent financing, revenue, and profitability (if any) would be very helpful. But even the names will are a start.

To be considered for this list, companies should have a value of at least $25 million.

Here’s the list of global private Internet companies we’re taking a look at. Please send additional suggestions.

4Info

56.com

5min Media

Adaptive Blue

Adconion

AdKnowledge

AllRecipes.com

Amobee

Angie’s List

AppsSavvy

Atlassian

Automattic

Badoo

BetaWorks

Betfair

Better World Books

Blip.TV

blippy

BlogTalkRadio

BlueKai

Box.net

Boxee

Brand.net

Break Media

brightcove

buddy media

BuzzFeed

cafepress

Clickable

Cloudera

Collective Media

Conductor (LinkExperts)

ContextWeb

Conviva

Craigslist

CrossLoop

Dailymotion

Datapipe

Demand Media

Digg

Dropbox

dst

eBuddy

Efficient Frontier

eHarmony

Epic Media Group

Etsy

Evernote

eXelate

Facebook

Federated Media

firefly video

flipboard

Focus Media

foursquare

Freewheel

Fresh Direct

Game Duell

Gawker Media

GetJar

GigaOmniMedia

Gilt Groupe

Glam Media

GoDaddy

GreatCall

Groupon

Habbo

hi5

HomeAway

host analytics

Huffington Post

Hulu

iLoop

Imperva

Indeed

Infinite Power Solutions

infolinks

J. Hilburn

JumpTap

Kaspersky Lab

Kayak

KGB

KickApps

Knewton

Linden Lab

LinkedIn

Live Gamer

LiveStream

LivingSocial

Loopt

Lotame

LoveFilm

Lumos Labs

Mahalo

manta

Mashable

Medialets

Meebo

meetup.com

Metacafe

Mevio

millennial media

Miniclip

Mobixell

ModCloth

Mozilla Corp

My Yearbook

MyLife.com

MyWebGrocer

newegg

next jump

ngmoco

Ning

Oanda

Oberon

offerpal

Oodle

openlane

OpenSky

Ozon

pandora

Photobox

Playfish

Playspan

plentyoffish.com

Posterous

Proclivity

Prosper

QlikTech

QUantcast

Quidsi

RecycleBank

Riot Games

Rock You

Savings.com

SB Nation

scribd

SecondMarket

ShareThis

ShopAtHome.com

shopkick

Simply Hired

Six Apart (TypePad)

Skype

Slide

social gaming network

Specific Media

Spil Games

splunk

SpotRunner

squarespace

Stardoll

StumbleUpon

SunRun

surfline.com

Syncapse

Taobao

Techcrunch

The Active Network

The Ladders

The Planet

thumbplay

Tremor Media

Trialpay

Tribal Fusion

TubeMogul

Tudou

Tumblr

Turn Inc

twitpic

Twitter

ustream

Vente Privee

Vibrant Media

VideoEgg

vitals.com

Webkinz

webs.com

WePlay

Wikipedia

Yelp

Youku

YuMe Networks

Zazzle

Zillow

Zoc Doc

Zynga

And check out our lists from the last two years:

The SAI 50+ (2009) >

The SAI 25 (2008) >

