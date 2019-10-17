Marriott's small-business Amex card is currently offering a 100,000-point welcome bonus, but it's only available for one more week

Aloft Cancun The 100,000-point bonus could get you five nights at the Aloft Cancun.

The Marriott Bonvoy Business™ American Express® Card has been offering an elevated welcome bonus of 100,000 points.

New cardholders can earn this bonus after spending $US5,000 in the first three months.

The offer will end on October 23, so your last chance to grab it is approaching.

Other Bonvoy Business card benefits include a free night award each year for properties that cost up to 35,000 points, and 6x points on eligible Marriott purchases. The card has a $US125 annual fee.

If you can qualify for a small-business credit card and Marriott is your hotel chain of choice for work and personal travel, the Marriott Bonvoy Business Amex card is worth an extra-close look right now. That’s because it’s currently running an increased welcome bonus.

Keep in mind that we’re focusing on the rewards and perks that make these credit cards great options, not things like interest rates and late fees, which will far outweigh the value of any points or miles. It’s important to practice financial discipline when using credit cards by paying your balances in full each month, making payments on time, and only spending what you can afford to pay back.



Get 100,000 Marriott points toward future hotel stays

According to The Points Guy’s loyalty currency valuations, 100,000 Marriott points are worth $US800. That number is based on the different ways you can use Marriott points, including what’s generally the most valuable option: redeeming them for award stays at properties in the Marriott portfolio.

Depending on the cash price of the hotel rooms you’re hoping to book, you could get more (or less) value out of your points, but $US800 is a good baseline for getting a sense of how far these rewards will take you. A Category 4 Marriott hotel, like the Aloft Cancun or the Hotel Emiliano in Guanajuato – can you tell I have a Mexico trip on the brain? – costs 25,000 points per night at the standard (as opposed to peak or off-peak) rate, and Marriott offers a free fifth night when you redeem four nights, so you could get a five-night stay from this welcome bonus.

For more context, you can check out the Marriott award chart to see how many points you’ll need for a free night in every category of hotel.



Other Bonvoy Business Amex benefits

The Bonvoy Business card has a $US125 annual fee and doesn’t charge foreign transaction fees. It offers 6x points when you make qualifying Marriott purchases; 4x points at US restaurants, on wireless telephone services purchased directly from US service providers, and on US purchases for shipping; and 2x points on all other purchases.

Beyond the rewards, the Bonvoy Business Amex card’s biggest benefit is the free award night you get each year after your account anniversary. You can redeem this night at any Marriott property that costs up to 35,000 points per night. If you use this benefit at a hotel where a room costs $US125 or more per night, you’re effectively getting the annual fee back.



Keep the October 23 deadline in mind if you’re interested in grabbing this welcome bonus!

