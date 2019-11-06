The Bonvoy Boundless is the only Marriott card with a 100,000-point sign-up bonus — but it's your last day to get it

Marriott You could use the sign-up bonus to get five free nights at the Auberge du Vin in Mendoza, Argentina.

If you want to boost your Marriott points balance, consider opening a Marriott credit card. There are three consumer Marriott cards open to new applicants, and one of them is offering a sign-up bonus of 100,000 points.

With the Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Credit Card, you can earn 100,000 Marriott points when you spend $US5,000 in the first three months.

This offer is only available until November 6, so it’s your last chance to grab it.

If you could use some extra Marriott points for an upcoming award stay, you may want to give the Marriott Bonvoy Boundless card a look. It’s the mid-tier card in Marriott’s lineup of co-branded consumer credit cards, with a $US95 annual fee, and it’s the only one offering a sign-up bonus of 100,000 points.

New cardholders can earn 100,000 Marriott points with the Bonvoy Boundless card when they spend $US5,000 in the first three months.This offer is only available until November 6, so now is your last chance to apply and secure this bonus. After that date, the welcome offer is almost guaranteed to decrease.

Keep in mind that we’re focusing on the rewards and perks that make these credit cards great options, not things like interest rates and late fees, which will far outweigh the value of any points or miles. It’s important to practice financial discipline when using credit cards by paying your balances in full each month, making payments on time, and only spending what you can afford to pay back.

Get 100,000 Marriott points

You’ll have to spend $US5,000 in your first three months after opening the Bonvoy Boundless to earn 100,000 Marriott points, which averages out to $US1,666 per month. If you can comfortably hit that spending requirement and you could use these Marriott points toward any upcoming travel plans, this sign-up bonus could be well worth it.

The Points Guy values Marriott points at 0.8 cents apiece, so the Bonvoy Boundless card‘s sign-up bonus is worth $US800. By comparison, the high-end Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant™ American Express® Card with a $US450 annual fee is offering a welcome bonus of 75,000 points after you spend $US3,000 in the first three months, and the Marriott Bonvoy Bold Credit Card with no annual fee is offering a lower bonus of 30,000 Marriott points after you spend $US1,000 in the first three months.

Unsurprisingly, the best way to get value out of your Marriott points is to use them toward hotel stays, and you have plenty of options considering the brand has more than 7,000 hotels worldwide. You can also transfer Marriott points to more than 40 airline partners.

One sweet spot could be using 100,000 Marriott points to book four nights at a Category 4 property, such as the Auberge du Vin, a Tribute Portfolio Hotel, Tupungato in Argentina’s wine country. Category 4 Marriott hotels cost 25,000 points per night for stays that don’t fall during peak or off-peak period – and you’d get a fifth night free as a benefit of the Marriott Bonvoy loyalty program.

Other Marriott Bonvoy Boundless card benefits

The Bonvoy Boundless is a good option if Marriott is your chain of choice and you’re looking for a hotel credit card without a premium annual fee. Beyond the limited-time sign-up bonus, it offers a few standout perks:

A free night award each year after your account anniversary, valid for a one-night stay at Marriott properties that cost up to 35,000 points per night

6x points on eligible Marriott purchases

2x points on all other spending

Complimentary Marriott Silver elite status, and Gold status when you spend $US35,000 on the card in an account year

No foreign transaction fees

Overall, the Bonvoy Boundless is a solid card if you stay at Marriotts once or twice a year – and now is a great time to apply since the elevated 100,000-point sign-up bonus is still available. Make sure you apply by November 6 if you’re interested.

