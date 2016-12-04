Last chance to get your IGNITION tickets--find out what's next in sports, media, and tech

Ethan Miller/Getty Images Maverick Carter, CEO of LeBron James’ multimedia platform for athletes, UNINTERRUPTED, will speak at IGNITION 2016.

From Cleveland’s crazy comeback in the NBA Finals to the Chicago Cubs’ curse-shattering World Series win, this has been a whirlwind year in sports.

What’s next? As younger audience move away from television, how will sports viewership and fandoms change?

To find out, don’t miss IGNITION, Business Insider’s flagship conference. We’re really looking forward to the discussion on “The Future of Sports.”

Hear from NextVR executive chairman Brad Allen; CEO of LeBron James’ site UNINTERRUPTED, Maverick Carter; and Turner Broadcasting president David Levy. It’s shaping up to be a great conversation about the intersection of sports, technology, and the digital age.

This year’s speakers also include Time Warner’s Jeff Bewkes, Bleacher Report’s David Finocchio, and YouTube’s Neal Mohan. IGNITION takes place at the Time Warner Center in New York City from December 5-7. This is your last chance to get your tickets before the conference begins Monday afternoon.

