LAST CHANCE: Get Your Discounted Mobile Ticket TODAY

Time’s running out to score your discount.

Photo: en.wikipedia.org

Your chance to save on tickets to the Mobile Advertising Conference on June 14 in New York is about to end. The ticket price jumps on Friday at midnight, so grab your early-bird pass now. Here’s what the ticket gets you:

Hear from speakers including:

Tim Reis, Head of Mobile Display, Google

Curt Hecht, Chief Global Revenue Officer, The Weather Channel Companies

Brian Sugar, Co-Founder & CEO, Sugar Inc.

Chris Golier, VP Mobile Marketing, NHL

Giordano Contestabile, Sr. Dir. Product and Business Strategy, Mobile, PopCap

Get insight from brands like 1-800-Flowers.com and Match.com on their mobile strategy, as well as what keeps them up at night. If you’re a solutions provider, here’s your chance to connect.

Meet top publishers including The Weather Channel, ESPN, NHL, Bravo, Teen Vogue, Conde Nast. They’ll dig into publishing challenges and best practices for mobile, from interactive ads, to video, to monetization.

Get intel on making beautiful ads for iPad, iPhone, and tablets from agency pros. WPP and Joule will share examples of their top work. And millennial-centric shop Mr Youth will dish on young people and their phones — and what you need to know to engage them there. The IAB will present on the latest mobile ad units and describe how to use them best.

Access to real data — not speculation. Analytics company Flurry will share the latest info on advertising in the app economy, and data giant Nielsen will present on the future of mobile display ads. Attendees will also hear a research report from BI Intelligence that includes analysis of consumer behaviour and numbers-fuelled market prediction. See the wildly popular mobile deck from IGNITION West for a taste of what you can expect.

Check out the full speaker faculty for more. Then grab your ticket.



You can follow @BI_Events on Twitter for updates and discounts. See you at the Mobile Advertising Conference in June!

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.