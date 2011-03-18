Last Chance For Early-Bird Tickets To Startup 2011

STARTUP: SPEAKERS [AGENDA [VENUE [TICKETS [PRESS [SPONSORS [STARTUP 2010 CALLING ALL DIGITAL ENTREPRENEURS
Tuesday, May 10, 2011
New World Stages, NYC
Get your tickets today before early-bird prices end!
Startup 2011 is NYC’s premier business plan competition and entrepreneurship conference. Headlined by Fred Wilson, the speaker list is shaping up fantastically and we’re psyched for a jam-packed day that will cover these topics and more:
- What I did differently the second time around: Lessons from serial entrepreneurs
- How To Make A Billion Dollars: Secrets to raising money and cashing out big
- The art of the pivot
- How to hire great tech talent
- Conversations with Fred Wilson, Gina Bianchini, Esther Dyson, John Borthwick, and many more
> Secure your spot at the conference now: LAST DAY FOR EARLY-BIRD TICKETS.
More info:
- Official Business Plan Competition Rules
- Enter the competition
- Tickets
- Venue: New World Stages, 340 West 50th St.
- Twitter.com/startupSAI – #startup2011
- Question? Email startup2011 [at] businessinsider.com
2010 Wrap-up:
- Congratulations to the 2010 winner, Redbeacon!
- Video highlights
- Photo album
