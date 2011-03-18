Last Chance For Early-Bird Tickets To Startup 2011

STARTUP: SPEAKERS [AGENDA [VENUE [TICKETS [PRESS [SPONSORS [STARTUP 2010 CALLING ALL DIGITAL ENTREPRENEURS

Tuesday, May 10, 2011

New World Stages, NYC

Get your tickets today before early-bird prices end!



Startup 2011 is NYC’s premier business plan competition and entrepreneurship conference. Headlined by Fred Wilson, the speaker list is shaping up fantastically and we’re psyched for a jam-packed day that will cover these topics and more:

What I did differently the second time around: Lessons from serial entrepreneurs

How To Make A Billion Dollars: Secrets to raising money and cashing out big

The art of the pivot

How to hire great tech talent

Conversations with Fred Wilson, Gina Bianchini, Esther Dyson, John Borthwick, and many more

> Secure your spot at the conference now: LAST DAY FOR EARLY-BIRD TICKETS.

More info:

Official Business Plan Competition Rules

Enter the competition

Tickets

Venue: New World Stages, 340 West 50th St.

Twitter.com/startupSAI – #startup2011

Question? Email startup2011 [at] businessinsider.com

2010 Wrap-up:

Congratulations to the 2010 winner, Redbeacon!

Video highlights

Photo album

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.