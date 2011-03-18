Last Chance For Early-Bird Tickets To Startup 2011

fred Wilson

Tuesday, May 10, 2011
New World Stages, NYC

Get your tickets today before early-bird prices end!

Startup 2011 is NYC’s premier business plan competition and entrepreneurship conference. Headlined by Fred Wilson, the speaker list is shaping up fantastically and we’re psyched for a jam-packed day that will cover these topics and more:

  • What I did differently the second time around: Lessons from serial entrepreneurs
  • How To Make A Billion Dollars: Secrets to raising money and cashing out big
  • The art of the pivot
  • How to hire great tech talent
  • Conversations with Fred Wilson, Gina Bianchini, Esther Dyson, John Borthwick, and many more

> Secure your spot at the conference now: LAST DAY FOR EARLY-BIRD TICKETS.

More info:

  • Official Business Plan Competition Rules
  • Enter the competition
  • Tickets
  • Venue: New World Stages, 340 West 50th St.
  • Twitter.com/startupSAI – #startup2011
  • Question? Email startup2011 [at] businessinsider.com

2010 Wrap-up:

  • Congratulations to the 2010 winner, Redbeacon!
  • Video highlights
  • Photo album 

