LAST CALL To Enter The Startup 2011 Competition

> Apply here to enter your company in the competition — applications close tomorrow, March 30.



Hey startups: do you have what it takes to bring home the big check? From hundreds of applicants, our judges — Joel Cutler of General Catalyst, David Pakman of Venrock, Rick Heitzman of FirstMark, Stuart Ellman of RRE, Habib Kairouz of Rho, and Laura Sachar of Starvest — will winnow the list down to seven. Each will present on stage and withstand the judges’ grilling. One lucky winner will pocket $100,000: a $25,000 investment from founding sponsor General Catalyst Partners and $75,000 in goods and services to boost his or her startup. Even more valuable than the cash investment is the exposure and networking opportunities you’ll receive if you’re chosen as one of the seven finalists.

Startup 2011 is for startups that have raised less than $2.5 million in outside financing. See the full eligibility criteria here.

Applications close at midnight on March 30.

More info:

Official Business Plan Competition Rules

Enter the competition

Tickets — just one week left for early-bird prices

Venue: New World Stages, 340 West 50th St.

Twitter.com/startupSAI – #startup2011

Question? Email startup2011 [at] businessinsider.com

2010 Wrap-up:

Congratulations to the 2010 winner, Redbeacon

