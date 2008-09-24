LAST CALL For Silicon Alley 100 Submissions: Vote Now

Thanks to everyone who has submitted nominations and cast votes for this year’s Silicon Alley 100 list. In addition to learning that many of our readers aboslutely adore BlogTalkRadio CEO Alan Levy, we’ve gotten some very helpful feedback. We’ll be putting it to good use as we finalise the 100 list.



But we’re not done yet: We’re still taking nominations, and tallying votes, through the end of Friday, September 26. So go ahead and use our handy nomination/voting tool, created by our pals at Slinkset, and let us know who we ought to be thinking about as finish up our deliberations.

We’ll unveil the list at the end of next month: Stay tuned for sneak previews, and a chance to win a couple tickets to our (seriously) excellent and exclusive coming-out party.

Meanwhile, if you’re looking for inspiration, check out these then (Silicon Alley Reporter’s Top 100, circa 2000) and now (the 2007 SAI 100) lists, helpfully provided by First Round’s Chris Fralic:

Silicon Alley Reporter Top 100, November 2000

Steve Case and Gerald Levin AOL Time Warner Kevin O’Connor and Kevin Ryan Doubleclick Bill Day and Scott Kurnit About.com Jeff Dachis and Craig Kanarick Razorfish Chan Suh and Kyle Shannon Agency.com Fred Wilson, Jerry Colonna, Bob Greene Flatiron Partners Gene DeRose and Tod Johnson Jupiter Media Metrix Clifford Sobel Net2Phone Alan Meckler Internet.com Richard Johnson Hotjobs.com Fernando Espuelas StarMedia Glenn Myers Rare Medium Richard Forman Register.com Jason Devitt and David Jeorg Vindigo David Moore 24/7 Media Marc H. Bell Globix Charles Ardai Juno John Schwartz Recipricol Bob Lessin Wit Soundview Isaac Karaev Multex Gerry Burdo and Joseph Park Kozmo Nicholas Butterworth MTVi Keither Blanchard and Roger Munford Maxim Martin Nisenholtz New York Times Digital Tim and Nina Zagat Zagat.com Jay Chiat, Kevin Clark Screaming Media Geraldine Laybourne Oxygen Media Howard Morgan Idealab New York Peter Macnee FortuneCity Emmanuel Goldstein 2600: The Hacker Quarterly Kurt Anderson, Deanna Brown, Michael Hirshorn Inside.com Douglas McCormick iVillage Jack Hidary EarthWeb Matt Diamond, Sam Gradess, Jim Johnson Alloy Thomas Clarke, Jr, Dave Kansas TheStreet.com Genevieve Field and Rufus Griscom Nerve.com Dan Schulman Priceline.com Dan Pelson Bolt Charles Lee and Ivan Seidenberg Verizon Andrew Raseij Digital Club Network, MOUSE Hussam Hamadeh, Samer Hamadeh, Eric Ober and Mark Oldman Vault.com Fred Erlich and Mark Ghuneim Sony Music Entertainment Lou Dobbs Space.com Mark Patricof kpe Gerry Ggorman and Gary Millin Mail.com Steve Riggio BN.com Steve Denning General Atlantic Partners Bill Daugherty and Jonas Steinman iWon Joseph Basile, Jr. OnSite Access Zoe Baird Markle Foundation Jim Robinson III and IV, Stuart Ellman RRE Ventures Michael Levin e-Steel Peter Adams Primary Knowledge Debra Larsen TechSpace Robert Belau and Ron Pettengill Predictive Systems Robert LoCascio LivePerson Joseph Gilette and Robert Vanech Eureka Broadband/Gilette Global Network Kaliel Isaza Tuzman govWorks Joanne Wilson and Sarah Holloway MOUSE Benjamin Sun Community Connect Steven Brill Contentville Jerrold Nadler Congressman John Brockman Edge Foundation Robert Johnson and Scott Mills BET.com Dave Castellani Mi8 Corp Meg Walsh Oncology.com Schlomo Kalish, Shai Stern Yazam Danny Stroud AppliedTheory Ron Spears MobileLogic Scott Rechler FrontLine Capital Jim Butterwoth, Albert Wenger, Etienne Boillot LaunchCenter 39 Mark Jacobstein Small World Hillary Rodham Clinton Senator-elect and First Lady Marc Scarpa JumpCut Ari Sonesh CosmoCom Carl Goodmman Museum of Moving Image Red Burns ITP at NYC Daniel Feldman, Steven Krein Promotions.com Grabriel Matsliach, Avner Ronen Odigo Sarah Chubb Condénet Raj Gupta Yada Yada Kenneth Perlin centre Advanced Tech/NYU George Lundberg Medscape Ben Narasin Fashionmall.com Owen Davis, Vid Jain Sonata Tim Nye, John O. Morisano AllTrue Networks David Liu, Carley Roney The Knot Peter O. Price EdificeRex Walter Schubert Gay Financial Network Joe Anuff, Lee deBoer, Steven Joshnson, Stefanie Syman Automatic Media Sim Assaad, David Carson Heavy.com Evan Marwell, Robert Pines Quixi Jerome Belson, Cary Fields Wemedia Kenneth Cron Uproar Stephen P. Gott Learn2.com John Aboud , Michael Colton Modern Humorist Audrey J. Parma Internet Appliance Network Adam Kidron Urban Box Office Network David Bohrman Pseudo Programs

The 2007 Silicon Alley 100 1. Michael Bloomberg 2. Barry Diller 3. Fred Wilson 4. Alan Patricof 5. Scott Heiferman 6. Tim Armstrong 7. Nick Denton 8. Quincy Smith 9. Esther Dyson 10. Bob Pittman 11. Randy Falco 12. Ken Lerer 13. Alan Meckler 14. David Liu 15. David Rosenblatt 16. David J. Moore 17. Dave Morgan 18. Mike Walrath 19. Jim Cramer 20. Martin Nisenholtz 21. Marc Cenedella 22. Ken Bronfin 23. Andrew Ross Sorkin 24. George Kliavkoff 25. Jeff Jarvis 26. Tom Clarke 27. Brad Burnham 28. Beth Comstock 29. Saul Hansell 30. Mel Karmazin 31. Bob Bowman 32. Stephen Rattner 33. Lockhart Steele 34. Herb Allen III 35. Tom Glocer 36. John Borthwick 37. Strauss Zelnick 38. Wenda Harris Millard 39. Jason Hirschhorn 40. Jacob Weisberg 41. Peter Rojas 42. Sarah Chubb 43. Mitch Davis 44. Seth Godin 45. Eric Hippeau 46. Jed Katz, Ross Goldstein 47. Doug Lebda 48. Mika Salmi 49. Sal Iannuzzi 50. Robert Kalin 51. Are Traasdahl 52. New York Post Business Team 53. Jeffery Boyd 54. David Kenny 55. David Kidder 56. Michael Yavonditte 57. Jonathan Shapiro 58. David Card 59. Fabrice Grinda 60. Dany Levy 61. Howard Lindzon 62. Randall Rothenberg 63. Robert LoCascio 64. Jonathan Miller 65. Ralph Bartel 66. Jeffrey Citron 67. Laurel Touby 68. Danny Stein 69. Sascha Lewis 70. Connected Ventures Team 71. Charlie O’Donnell 72. Stephen Messer 73. Adam Benjamin, Roger Jehenson 74. Jason Rapp 75. Anthony Noto 76. Jason Calacanis 77. Steven Johnson 78. Jen Chung, Jake Dobkin 79. Jim Spanfeller 80. Dina Kaplan, Joel Smernoff 81. Daniel Klaus 82. David Jackson 83. Howard Morgan, Josh Kopelman 84. Bernard Gershon 85. R. Michael Leo 86. Ben Lerer 87. Sanford Dickert 88. Graham Hill 89. Lindsay Campbell 90. Roger Ehrenberg 91. Daphne Kwon 92. Simon Assaad, David Carson 93. Robert Levitan 94. Kenny Rosenblatt 95. Herb Scannell 96. Andrew Rasiej 97. Allen Stern 98. Richard Fernandes 99. Scott Kurnit 100. Amol Sarva

