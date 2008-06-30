Last Call For iPhone Apps, Apple Tells Developers (AAPL)

Want your iPhone/iPod touch app to go on sale July 11 when Apple’s (AAPL) official store opens? Hope it’s ready now.



A tipster tells us that Apple wants all apps in their hands today, June 30, for testing and approval. This makes sense: We imagine there will be several hundred, if not thousands, of apps available at launch, so asking for them 11 days in advance doesn’t seem too unreasonable. (Though our tipster says he/she didn’t find out about the deadline until Friday.)

What we don’t know: If developers will have the chance to work out any bugs/problems Apple turns up before the store launches, or if this is a do-or-die application for launch day.

Any more information? Let us know in comments, via email at [email protected], or via our anonymous tip box.

See Also:

Want To Sell An iPhone App? Got Six Months To Wait In Line?

Will The iPhone’s Apps Store Kill The ‘Jailbreak’ Market? Maybe Not

Apple’s Gift To Google: Hungry Android Developers?

Why Apple’s iPhone Apps Platform Could Spark Huge iPhone Sales

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.