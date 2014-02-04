Billionaire Hedge Fund Manager Marc Lasry Bought A $US33 Million Penthouse In The 'Ghostbusters' Building

Billionaire hedge fund manager Marc Lasry purchased the famed penthouse at 55 Central Park West last week, the New York Times reported.
Lasry, who runs Avenue Capital, paid $US33 million for the Upper West Side co-op. The listing price had been $US35 million.
The 55 Central Park West building is famous for its role in “Ghostbusters.”
We can expect that Lasry will have a great time decorating this place for Halloween. The Lasry townhouse on the Upper East Side is known for having some of Manhattan’s spookiest Halloween decorations.
The previous owner, music entrepreneur Steve Gottlieb, told the New York Times he had been using the space for parties.
There's 5,000 square feet of interior living space and there's 2,000 square feet of terrace space, according to the NYTimes.
