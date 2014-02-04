Billionaire Hedge Fund Manager Marc Lasry Bought A $US33 Million Penthouse In The 'Ghostbusters' Building

Julia La Roche
55 Central Park BHS via Trulia

Billionaire hedge fund manager Marc Lasry purchased the famed penthouse at 55 Central Park West last week, the New York Times reported.

Lasry, who runs Avenue Capital, paid $US33 million for the Upper West Side co-op. The listing price had been $US35 million.

The 55 Central Park West building is famous for its role in “Ghostbusters.”

We can expect that Lasry will have a great time decorating this place for Halloween. The Lasry townhouse on the Upper East Side is known for having some of Manhattan’s spookiest Halloween decorations.

The apartment has four bedrooms, four bathrooms and one half bath.

The previous owner, music entrepreneur Steve Gottlieb, told the New York Times he had been using the space for parties.

Source: NYTimes

The glass enclosed apartment offers grand views of Central Park and the New York City skyline.

There's 5,000 square feet of interior living space and there's 2,000 square feet of terrace space, according to the NYTimes.

Source: NYTimes

The home features a glassed-in pavilion facing the east.

Source: NYTimes

Here's a shot of the glassed-in pavilion at night.

The views are incredible.

The skyline looks spectacular, too.

Now let's see how Lasry does Halloween...

Check Out Marc Lasry's Halloween Decorations >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.