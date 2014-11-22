Someone Invented A Watch That Can Shoot Real Lasers -- And You Need To See It In Action To Believe It

Dave Smith

Now this is a wearable.

A young German laser weapons hobbyist by the name of Patrick Priebe, who builds and showcases all sorts of crazy laser gadgets on his website and on YouTube, fulfilled a lifelong dream for fans of the James Bond films: He built a digital wristwatch with a built-in laser, just like the one Q gave James Bond 31 years ago in “Never Say Never Again.” 

And it actually does some real damage. Check it out.

Laser watchYouTube/AnselmoFanZero

Priebe says the watch, which contains an integrated 1,500 milliwatt blue laser, lasts between five to ten minutes — so you’ll only want to whip this out in emergency situations. You know, like this kind.

Pierce also says he’s considering producing some of these laser watches and selling them for $US300-plus. The entry-level Apple Watch will start at $US350, but Apple’s watch doesn’t have a freaking laser. 

Check out the full video below.

