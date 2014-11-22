Someone Invented A Watch That Can Shoot Real Lasers -- And You Need To See It In Action To Believe It

Now this is a wearable.

A young German laser weapons hobbyist by the name of Patrick Priebe, who builds and showcases all sorts of crazy laser gadgets on his website and on YouTube, fulfilled a lifelong dream for fans of the James Bond films: He built a digital wristwatch with a built-in laser, just like the one Q gave James Bond 31 years ago in “Never Say Never Again.”

And it actually does some real damage. Check it out.

Priebe says the watch, which contains an integrated 1,500 milliwatt blue laser, lasts between five to ten minutes — so you’ll only want to whip this out in emergency situations. You know, like this kind.

Pierce also says he’s considering producing some of these laser watches and selling them for $US300-plus. The entry-level Apple Watch will start at $US350, but Apple’s watch doesn’t have a freaking laser.

Check out the full video below.

