A futuristic razor that shaves hair with a laser has raised nearly $4 million on Kickstarter

Shaving is a pain. Razors cause nicks, cuts, skin irritation, razor burn. But two Swedes think they have a solution: a razer that shaves hair with a laser, not a blade. They call it the Skarp Razor.

And the project has gone nuts on Kickstarter.

As we previously reported, in its first 10 days, the Skarp raised $US650,000 blowing by its funding goal of $US160,000.

With 8 days left, the project has now raised nearly $US3.9 million.

People are excited because one of the razor’s inventors, Morgan Gustavsson, already invented the laser used by many professional laser hair removal services.

But that laser has a limitation. It can only identify and cut dark hair. So it can’t be used to cut light, white or grey hair.

He always wanted to invent a consumer razor but needed to solve the light-coloured-hair problem first. Now he and his partner Paul Binun say they have.

They have found a part of the hair molecule, no matter what colour, that can be identified and cut by a particular wavelength of light.

Raising so much money has left the creators feeling “overwhelmed” by the response, they said in a new video.

Their video also addressed some concerns raised in the comments, such as ensuring the laser is safe and that it will only cut hair and not other body parts. They also talked about and how fast they can get the razer from prototype to product.

They are aiming to have the Skarp razor out by March 2016, costing $US159.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.