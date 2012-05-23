9 Super Cool iPad Laser Engravings

Dylan Love
ipad laser engraving

Apple offers custom text engraving on the back of your iPad if you want it, but that’s a little boring.With help from laser engraving services, you can deck your iPad out with any text or image you want.

There are a number of services out there, such as In A Flash Laser or EtchAMac, that will be happy to burn a design of your choosing into the back of your device.

Because all of the work is handled on such a case-by-case basis, there’s no standard pricing and you’ll have to request a quote.

Why not take a look at some laser-engraved iPads to see if the look catches your eye?

You can get some impressive detail

Or even replicate handwriting

You can etch simple drawings into it

Or more complex drawings that take up the entire back of your device

You can even get shading effects based on how deeply the laser etches

This is much nicer-looking that Apple's laser engraving

We're not sure what this is, but we love the details

Here's a schematic of a gun

Go nuts with some geometric design

Here's a video that shows the process in action

