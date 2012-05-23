9 Super Cool iPad Laser Engravings

Photo: Amazon

Apple offers custom text engraving on the back of your iPad if you want it, but that’s a little boring.With help from laser engraving services, you can deck your iPad out with any text or image you want.



There are a number of services out there, such as In A Flash Laser or EtchAMac, that will be happy to burn a design of your choosing into the back of your device.

Because all of the work is handled on such a case-by-case basis, there’s no standard pricing and you’ll have to request a quote.

Why not take a look at some laser-engraved iPads to see if the look catches your eye?

