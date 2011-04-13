BUSTED: Business School Professor Caught Getting A Lap Dance During A Lecture On "Business Ethics"

A business school professor at the LaSalle school in Pennsylvania gave an unusual after hours lecture on business ethics last month.



Professor Jack Rappaport told students the lecture would be a “symposium on business ethics,” would be worth extra credit, and apparently, worth $150, because that’s how much he charged the students to attend.

When he pitched the class to students, he mentioned casually that there would be strippers there.

“I thought he was joking, really. I never thought it was actually going to happen. But, apparently it actually happened. And now we’re here,” senior Frazier Smith told ABC News.

“Here” is in the classroom, one night last month, with Professor Rappaport and three strippers, one of whom was – “I don’t know, just kind of laying on top of him. Not laying on top of him but straddling him. It was like a lap dance you could say,” – according to sophomore Brad Bernardino, who also spoke to ABC News.

Sometime during the straddle, Business School Dean Paul Brazina passed by. Needless to say, there was no happy ending.

Rappaport wants to tell his side of the story, but the University has to finish their investigation first. Maybe the real lesson he tried to teach his students is is that none of them should have attended. After all, paying more for college than the $25,000 + it already costs to attend LaSalle is ridiculous, and watching your teacher getting sexy with a stripper is potentially scarring.

We tried to find a record of the classes he’s teaching, to see if any could be somehow related to stripping or business ethics, but only came up with his immense interest in horse-betting, and the paper he wrote titled, “Risk Preferences and Information Flows in Racetrack Betting Markets,” which we found stated on his LaSalle profile.

Until the investigation is through, we’ll leave you with this, the video below of students commenting on the incident. The male college students get all uncomfortable and squeaky talking about the ladies. “I mean they had clothes on and stuff.”

“It was like a lap dance, you could say.”

Click below to watch.



