Why Las Vegas Is The Best City For Women In Tech

littleny/Shutterstock Sin City, from above

At this point, it’s crystal-clear that tech has a diversity problem.

The issue might be especially bad in Silicon Valley, but a new study from market research company RJMetrics shows that Las Vegas has the highest relative percentage of women versus men in tech.

RJMetrics used the Meetup data of major tech groups across the country and found that women make up 29% of the tech community overall. In Las Vegas, however, 64.81% of people attending tech meetups were women. It was the only city that had a female majority.

What’s so great about Sin City?

RJMetrics points out that Nevada ranks highest in the nation for gender paycheck equality. Las Vegas has also has a female mayor, Carolyn Goodman. Only 18.4% of U.S. cities with populations over 30,000 do.

Another part of the reason for the higher-than-average percentage could be because the city’s tech scene is just growing generally. Zappos’ CEO Tony Hsieh has invested $350 million into a grand plan to revitalize downtown Las Vegas into the perfect startup hub.

Check out the rest of the study here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.