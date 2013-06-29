Here's Why Las Vegas Tourism Officials Are Sending Letters To Facebook And Google

As tech companies went into crisis mode over the NSA scandal, Las Vegas tourism officials are seeing it as a marketing opportunity.



The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority launched a cheeky marketing campaign announcing, “What happens here stays here” — a riff on the famous “What happens in Vegas stays in Vegas.”

The publicity stunt included sending letters to Verizon, AOL, Facebook, and Google (all of which were implicated in the privacy breach), and a full-page ad in USA Today.

Las Vegas’ tourism website is also encouraging people to tweet under the hashtag #KnowTheCode.

“Stop companies from sharing your precious Vegas moments with the NSA. Let them know What happens here, stays here … send them this tweet.”

The city’s tourism board had a similar PR tactic during the Prince Harry nudity scandal.

