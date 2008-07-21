Las Vegas Sands (LVS): Jeffries Going Down With Ship

When Wall Street’s target prices are nuts, what do analysts do? Cut them and say share weakness means a buying opportunity.



Jeffries can’t give up on Vegas now, so the firm cut targets for 3 casino stock targets while reiterating BUYs. The main rationale: the stocks are too low.

Jeffries reiterates BUY on Las Vegas Sands (LVS), target cut from $116 to $93.

Jeffries reiterates BUY on WYNN Resorts (WYNN), target cut from $138 to $116.

Jeffries reiterates BUY on MGM Mirage (MGM), target cut from $102 to $89.

The casino and gaming industry has been among the hardest hit as a recession looms. And the recent stock collapses are surely cyclical. But two vital questions remain: how much is cyclical and when is the bottom?

