Donald Trump has received his first major newspaper endorsement

The Las Vegas Review-Journal endorsed Donald Trump for president on Saturday, giving the Republican his first nod from a major newspaper.

The newspaper praised Trump’s “corporate sensibility” and argued the businessman could give a much-needed jolt to Washington politics.

“Mr. Trump represents neither the danger his critics claim nor the magic elixir many of his supporters crave,” the newspaper’s editorial board wrote.

“But he promises to be a source of disruption and discomfort to the privileged, back-scratching political elites for whom the nation’s strength and solvency have become subservient to power’s pursuit and preservation.”

Meanwhile, the board argued that Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton will “cuddle up to the ways and perks of Washington like she would to a cosy old blanket.” The Second Amendment would be a “likely casualty” under a President Clinton, as will other amendments that guarantee privacy.

The Review-Journal, which is owned by billionaire and Republican mega-donor Sheldon Adelson, is the most widely circulated newspaper in Nevada.

Trump thanked the paper in a tweet on Sunday.

The endorsement marks the first major newspaper to back Trump. At least three small newspapers have endorsed the Manhattan businessman: The Santa Barbara News-Press in California, The St. Joseph News-Press in Missouri, and the Waxahachie Daily Light in Texas.

A number of conservative-leaning newspapers that traditionally endorse Republican candidates have broken with history this election. Some have endorsed Clinton or Libertarian candidate Gary Johnson, while others have published endorsements specifically advocating against voting for Trump, or withheld an endorsement altogether.

In contrast, Clinton has racked up more than 100 newspaper endorsements, and Johnson has earned six.

