A Las Vegas mother who was at risk of being evicted from her apartment raised more than $200,000 on GoFundMe in a week

A Las Vegas mother of three who was at risk of being evicted earlier this week raised more than $US200,000 ($AU272,488) on GoFundMe.

CNN shared Dasha Kelly’s story after she faced eviction when the federal eviction moratorium expired.

The CDC on Tuesday announced an eviction ban set to expire in October.

Dasha Kelly, 32, was among the millions at risk of being put out of their homes after the federal eviction moratorium expired last weekend.

Kelly lost her job during the pandemic, CNN reported earlier this week. She organized a GoFundMe on Monday to raise enough money to help pay $US2,000 ($AU2,725) in back rent.

“My name is Kelly, and I have 3 daughters living in Nevada. We were maintaining just fine before this pandemic hit. Now we are suffering,” the GoFundMe description said. “We do have EBT for food and also applied for Chap. However, they do not assist immediately. We owe $US1,900 ($AU2,589) for rent alone, not including utilities. I will figure out utilities by pawning a few things. As you all know, it is entirely still too hot to be homeless. My daughters are aged 5, 6, and 8.”

CNN reported that she received an abundance of donations, raising more than $US170,000 ($AU231,615) in 24 hours. As of Saturday, the fundraiser had reached $US231,600 ($AU315,541), with nearly 4,000 donors.

“It gave me a lot of hope,” Kelly told CNN. “And I just want to make sure I do the best that I can to help the next person that is in my same situation.”

In an update on her campaign page, Kelly expressed gratitude for the donations and paid off her entire lease. She added that in addition to donating some of the money to charity and buying a car to get to work, she would also put money aside for her three daughters.

“I’m going to open an account for each girl of 5k so that it can build until they are 18,” Kelly wrote. “They will be receiving new clothes, shoes and a few toys. We’ll also create a family rainy day fund of 50k. Never would I ever want these girls to struggle and be judged like I did.”

Although the eviction moratorium previously expired, the CDC announced a new order that protected renters living in areas heavily impacted by COVID-19 until October 3.