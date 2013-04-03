Inside The US Housing Market That Robert Shiller Is Already Calling 'Exuberant'

The U.S. housing recovery has been causing home prices to rise.



Las Vegas stands out as one of the hottest markets in America with home prices up 15 per cent year-over-year.

“More traditional buyers and sellers are sitting out of the market and investors are bidding up prices for foreclosed homes and [homes] at the lower end of the market,” Quinn Eddins at RadarLogic tells Business Insider.

Eddins says investor activity in Las Vegas has increased 67 per cent year-over-year through December 2012.

All of this has some economists warn that it may be overheating. Legendary housing expert Robert Shiller describes the Vegas market is “frothy” and showing signs of “exuberance.”

