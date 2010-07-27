Here's The One Housing Market That Actually Got Worse In May

You guessed it: Las Vegas. Of the 20 cities measured in the latest Case-Shiller, only Las Vegas saw (yet) another sequential dip from April to May. Home values slipped another .5%.



Of course, that doesn’t mean the pain is over in the other place. With homeowners underwater, it will be a long time before the country feels any joy on the real estate front.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.