Here's The One Housing Market That Actually Got Worse In May

Joe Weisenthal, Gus Lubin
You guessed it: Las Vegas. Of the 20 cities measured in the latest Case-Shiller, only Las Vegas saw (yet) another sequential dip from April to May. Home values slipped another .5%.

Of course, that doesn’t mean the pain is over in the other place. With homeowners underwater, it will be a long time before the country feels any joy on the real estate front.

Idaho -- 22.7% of mortgages underwater

Maryland -- 22.9% of mortgages underwater

South Dakota -- 23.8% of mortgages underwater

Mississippi -- 23.8% of mortgages underwater

Louisiana -- 23.8% of mortgages underwater

Maine -- 23.8% of mortgages underwater

Wyoming -- 23.8% of mortgages underwater

West Virginia -- 23.8% of mortgages underwater

Virginia -- 24.3% of mortgages underwater

Georgia -- 27.8% of mortgages underwater

California -- 35.1% of mortgages underwater

Michigan -- 38.5% of mortgages underwater

Florida -- 47.8% of mortgages underwater

Arizona -- 51.3% of mortgages underwater

Nevada -- 69.9% of mortgages underwater

