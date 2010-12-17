Las Vegas Judge Issues Warrant For Floyd Mayweather's Arrest

Photo: AP Images

A Las Vegas judge issued a warrant for Floyd Mayweather Jr.’s arrest in connection with a November battery charge, according to SI’s Chris Mannix.In November the undefeated boxer “poked a security guard’s cheekbone” in a dispute over illegally parked cars outside of his home. He was charged with battery when photographs og the officer’s cheekbone showed “redness and discoloration.”



Mayweather is also due back in court on Jan. 24 regarding charges he faces for an alleged domestic violence incident with his former girlfriend. While Mayweather tries to get his life in order, boxing fans’ dream Pacquiao-Mayweather matchup is put on hold – again. He’s got to keep his confrontational instincts confined to the ring.

