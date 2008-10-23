Las Vegas Is Rooting For The Phillies

Before the baseball season began, only a few people saw the Tampa Bay Rays turning from laughing stock to potential World Series champ. However, those that did think it would happen placed bets at 200-1 odds, meaning that for every dollar they put in, if they Rays won, they’d get $200.



Now that the Rays are four wins away from making some gamblers a nice little mint, Vegas sports books are trying to hedge their bets.

AP: Las Vegas sports books favour the Tampa Bay Rays to win the World Series over the Philadelphia Phillies and would owe huge payouts if the American League champions prevail.

Oddsmakers say enough bettors took the Rays early in the year at long-shot prices to force books to adjust lines to encourage bets on the Phillies.

Sean Van Patten at Las Vegas Sports Consultants says the Rays are favoured at minus-$1.35, meaning a gambler would need to bet $1.35 to be paid $1 if Tampa Bay wins.

Van Patten puts the Phillies at plus-$1.15, meaning a $1 bet would earn $1.15 if Philadelphia wins.

“What we’re also trying to protect here is even more Tampa Bay money coming in,” Van Patten said. “What we’re trying to do is maybe get a little buyback on the Phillies.”

