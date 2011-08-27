Las Vegas Animal Shelters Are Overrun With 'Foreclosure Kittens'

Photo: corrie haffly via flickr

With the flood of Nevada foreclosures still raging and yet more people being forced from their homes, the cities abandoned pet population is booming.According to the Las Vegas Sun hundreds of former pets have been roaming the Las Vegas valley in recent years and by some counts this year has turned out twice as many.



The Nevada Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals has formed a “Feline Foster Force” to help connect cat lovers with deserted pets and their offspring.

“The need is incredible,” Doug Duke of the NSPCA told the Sun, “We have more than 200 little kittens with no mothers.” That’s one-fourth the 800 rabbits, cats, dogs, and other pets at the no-kill shelter. “We’ve been challenged but we’ve never been challenged to this extent,” Duke says.

The centre is calling for volunteers to help with the burden with raising newborn kittens that need to be bottle fed every few hours. The animals stay with volunteers until they’re old enough to be spayed or neutered and adopted.

Local individuals or families interested in fostering can call the Nevada SPCA at 873-SPCA or stop by the shelter at 4800 W. Dewey Drive in Las Vegas.

