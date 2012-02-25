HOUSE OF THE DAY: For $16.5 Million, A Zany Las Vegas Compound With A Shooting Range And Underground Wine Cave

Photo: Courtesy of Sotheby’s Realty

The Primm Compound in Las Vegas, which spans 9.86 acres, is on the market for $16.5 million — which is practically a bargain considering what it comes with.The house has 10 bedrooms, 12 full bathrooms and seven half-bathrooms. This house has every entertainment luxury imaginable: a shooting range, a 5,000 bottle wine cellar and tasting room, a professional beauty salon, a horse stable, a gas station, a pool with a waterfall and spa, a 20-car showroom, and a bowling alley accessible through underground tunnel.



There are five buildings total on the estate, with 21,000 square feet of living space.

