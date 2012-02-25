HOUSE OF THE DAY: For $16.5 Million, A Zany Las Vegas Compound With A Shooting Range And Underground Wine Cave

Meredith Galante
wild las vegas compound estate house for $16.5 millon

Photo: Courtesy of Sotheby’s Realty

The Primm Compound in Las Vegas, which spans 9.86 acres, is on the market for $16.5 million — which is practically a bargain considering what it comes with.The house has 10 bedrooms, 12 full bathrooms and seven half-bathrooms. This house has every entertainment luxury imaginable: a shooting range, a 5,000 bottle wine cellar and tasting room, a professional beauty salon, a horse stable, a gas station, a pool with a waterfall and spa, a 20-car showroom, and a bowling alley accessible through underground tunnel.

There are five buildings total on the estate, with 21,000 square feet of living space.

Here's an aerial view of the 10-acre property.

Your horses have plenty of room to roam around.

Here's a great place practice your horses before competitions.

Here are the state-of-the-art stables.

Inside the main house, there's 15,000 square feet of living space.

The living room has very high ceilings, and you can look down into the room from the second floor.

The dining room has beautiful glass windows and doors that give a view of the backyard.

We love the double islands in the kitchen.

Welcome to the Zoo.

The wine bar and tasting room is underground.

The 20-car show room has a gas station inside.

Practice your aim in your personal shooting range.

One of the more luxurious media rooms we've seen in a while.

The master bedroom is simple, with a stone fireplace.

Back outside, there is a private basketball court.

This pool looks like a theme park. The waterfall is crazy.

This gust suite is built behind the waterfall in the cave.

Another aerial shot of the location.

There's a great circular drive way with a fountain in the middle.

DON'T MISS: This Gilded Mansion In Beverly Hills Has Been Price-Chopped To Just Under $50 Million >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.