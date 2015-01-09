My Hotel Room Mini Bar In Vegas Came With A Sex Kit...

Business InsiderThe hand-written note was a nice touch. Always appreciated.
It started innocently enough.
I was staying at one of those new supposedly family-friendly hotels in Las Vegas, the SLS.
They welcomed me with a fruit plate, champagne glasses, and a hand-written note (at right).
An 'intimacy kit?' What do you suppose was in there? I scanned the box for clues. The front offered nothing but a reminder that this box was for 'sinners.'
The back, however, spelled out all the ingredients in a TMI level of detail: 'Convenient silk pouch. 2 premium condoms. Personal lubricant. Vibrator.'
I'm no expert in vibrators, but I was surprised to learn that one could fit in that little box. Anyway, still startled, I put the box back in its appointed tray in the mini-bar. And that's when I noticed that little sign off to the right (see arrow).
The sign said, 'SENSORS.' It explained that every item in the mini-bar was equipped with a special electronic sensor. It further explained that, if I picked up any item and examined it for more than 60 seconds, housekeeping and the front desk would be alerted and I would be charged for the item. Also, presumably, my hotel bill would feature a special line item charge reading, 'intimacy kit.' Had I held the 'intimacy kit' for more than 60 seconds? I wasn't sure. But I decided it was time to head downstairs to explain myself to the front desk and make sure my bill was family-and-work-friendly.
