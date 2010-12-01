One Reason You May Want To Be Bullish On Las Vegas Real Estate

Earlier we noted that Las Vegas remained the worst housing market in the country.



Here’s one reason to be bullish… according to Case-Shiller data, the arc of the Vegas housing market is (not surprisingly) tightly related to hires and fires in the Leisure & Hospitality industry. That’s clearly bottoming out and improving.

Can Vegas be far behind?

