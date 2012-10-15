Berkeley Law Students Booked For Decapitating A Guinea Fowl

A helmeted guinea fowl

Photo: Wikipedia

If true, the shocking animal abuse allegations against two Berkeley law students are pretty sick.Witnesses claim they saw Eric Cuellar and Justin Teixeira, both 24, emerge from trees at the Flamingo hotel’s Wildlife Habitat carrying the body and decapitated head of a 14-year-old helmeted guinea fowl after they were caught on camera chasing the bird, the Las Vegas Sun reported Friday.



The two were allegedly playing catch with the murdered bird’s body and didn’t seem too upset about the crime.

“According to the security people, the men were laughing and joking about the fact of what they had done,” Metro Police Sgt. John Sheahan told KLAS-TV.

The decapitation is considered a felony under Nevada’s strict animal rights laws and both men were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy and willful malicious killing of wildlife, according to the New York Daily News.

