Las Vegas Is Getting Its Own Version Of NYC's Madison Square Park

Visitors to Las Vegas will finally have a place to stretch their legs. MGM Resorts just announced a $100 million plan to build a park and promenade outside its New York-New York and Monte Carlo resorts.



The plan calls for the construction of an outdoor plaza filled with stores and restaurants in front of the hotels, a 20,000-seat arena, and an open park that was inspired by New York City’s Madison Square Park, according to MGM CEO Jim Murren, the Associated Press reported.

“Tourists will be able to stroll over a replica of the Brooklyn Bridge, relax in a beer garden, and enjoy a cone of frozen custard from Shake Shack, an upscale burger stand that has become a New York favourite,” the AP’s Hannah Dreier wrote.

This being Vegas, the plan calls for some big-name retailers and restaurants, in addition to green space. They include a two-story Hershey’s Chocolate World, a Double Barrel Roadhouse, and an 800 Degrees Neapolitan Pizzeria.

MGM shared some renderings of the promenade and park:

