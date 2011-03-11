Gambling Stocks Tank As Vegas Gaming Revenue Gets Slammed

The Las Vegas gaming industry recovery that analysts have been boasting about just had a setback as the biggest casino operators all fell more than 3% today on worse-than-expected gambling revenue for January.



Revenue fell 2.5% in January to $482.7 million marking the third straight monthly decline and a drop from $495 million in revenue in the prior year.

The disappointing results even prompted JPMorgan to move the stocks to a hold.

The Las Vegas stocks that fell today are:

Las Vegas Sands down 5.19%

Wynn Resorts down 4.08%

MGM Resorts down 4.44%

Boyd Gaming down 3.74%

Check out the six companies in Macau that have created a bigger gambling hub than Vegas >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.