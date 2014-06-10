BUNDY SUPPORTER: I Remember The Alleged Las Vegas Cop Killers, And They Seemed 'Sketchy'

LVMPD Photos of Jerad and Amanda Miller released by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

One of the most steadfast supporters of Nevada rancher Cliven Bundy remembers the brief presence at the ranch of Jerad Miller and his wife, Amanda Miller, who are now the two suspects in a Sunday shooting in Las Vegas that left three people dead.

Jerry DeLemus, who was the head of the makeshift “militia” of conservatives protecting the Bundy ranch, told Business Insider he asked the couple to leave shortly after they appeared at the ranch. Jerad Miller told someone at the ranch he was a convicted felon, which led DeLemus to request they exit the ranch.

“I was concerned about someone coming in and trying to incite trouble,” DeLemus told Business Insider on Monday. “That would have been the worst thing for everyone, and especially for us … We weren’t there to start a war. The concern was that some nutcase would come in and just go nuts.”

Jerad and Amanda Miller allegedly killed two police officers and one civilian during a Sunday shooting spree before turning their guns on themselves. Reports after the shooting, along with the couple’s Facebook profiles, have painted them as supporters of antigovernment causes. Earlier on Monday, video emerged of Jerad Miller speaking at the ranch.

DeLemus said he only interacted with the pair for about 15 minutes, and they were not at the ranch for much more than one hour. DeLemus said it was clear Jerad Miller was “a little sketchy,” neurotic, and “unsettling to be around,” while his wife seemed rather “young and naive,” like “anyone’s sweet daughter.”

DeLemus said they had quit their respective jobs and traveled out to the Bundy ranch. The ranchers gave them money for food, gas, and hotel rooms when they sent them on their way, DeLemus said.

“I felt bad about running them off, but if someone was there potentially breaking the law, that was someone we couldn’t have there,” he said, lamenting there was no background-check system by which to screen new arrivals at the ranch.

Jerad Miller wrote in an April 19 Google Plus post that he had been kicked out of the Bundy ranch because he was a felon. He also said the couple had quit their jobs and sold “everything” to go to the ranch.

“How dare you ask for help and shun us dedicated patriots!” he wrote.

DeLemus, who traveled back to New Hampshire a few weeks ago now that the Bundy ranch situation has calmed, offered support for the victims of what he called a “senseless tragedy” in Las Vegas on Sunday.

“My heart goes out to the families of all those involved,” he said.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.