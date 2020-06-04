Las Vegas casinos are about to reopen, and photos show that plexiglass shields, hand-washing stations, and out-of-service slot machines will be the new normal

Ethan Miller/Getty Images Plexiglass safety shield dividers are shown attached to a mini-baccarat table at Bellagio Resort & Casino as the Las Vegas Strip property prepares to reopen.

Some hotels and casinos will be reopening on the Las Vegas Strip on Thursday after closing in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Casinos will be required to have a plan for proper hygiene and social distancing before they can reopen.

At Bellagio and other MGM Resorts properties, hand-washing stations and plexiglass shields have been set up on the casino floor.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Nevada is allowing some hotels and casinos to reopen on Thursday as part of the second phase of the state’s reopening plan.

But Las Vegas casinos won’t look quite the same as they did before the coronavirus pandemic. Before reopening, casinos must submit a plan to the Nevada Gaming Control Board that ensures proper hygiene and social distancing measures will be in place.

For MGM Resorts, whose Las Vegas properties include Bellagio, MGM Grand, Mandalay Bay, and New York-New York, that means enacting a “Seven-Point Safety Plan” that calls for employee screening, social distancing, enhanced cleaning protocols, and hand-washing stations on casino floors. Employees will be required to wear masks, while guests will be encouraged to do so. In some parts of the resort, like at roulette tables, guests will be required to wear masks.

MGM Resorts gave an early look at its new health and safety measures to Getty Images photographers at Bellagio, which has been closed since March 17.

Here’s what they saw:

MGM Resorts plans to reopen Bellagio, New York-New York, MGM Grand, and The Signature on Thursday. The Cosmopolitan, Caesars Palace, Circus Circus, Flamingo, Palazzo, Sahara, Strat, Treasure Island, The Venetian, Wynn, and Encore are also reopening on the Strip.

Mario Tama/Getty Images A sign announces the June 4 reopening date at Bellagio Resort & Casino on the Las Vegas Strip, where most businesses have been closed since March 17.

Source: Las Vegas Review Journal

Resorts are encouraging guests to use their mobile check-in process.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images A sign displays instructions for mobile check-in near the lobby of Bellagio Resort & Casino as the Las Vegas Strip property prepares to reopen on June 1, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

They can also use the hotel’s digital key technology to enter their rooms.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images GM Resorts Vice President of Hotel Operations Andy Meese demonstrates the ability for guests to get into their rooms using a digital key on a cell phone at Bellagio Resort & Casino.

But if guests opt to check in in person, they will see plexiglass shields at the reception desk.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images Plexiglass safety shield dividers are shown at the check-in desk at Bellagio Resort & Casino as the Las Vegas Strip property prepares to reopen on June 1, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Monitors show the resort’s safety guidelines, which include wearing a mask in public places and maintaining a six-foot distance from others.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images A monitor displays safety information at Bellagio Resort & Casino as the Las Vegas Strip.

There are also hand sanitizer stations in the lobby and in the gaming area.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images A hand sanitizer dispenser is placed in the lobby at Bellagio Resort & Casino.

On the casino floor, machines are set up so that every other seat is out of service.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images Socially-distanced video poker machines are shown with every other game out of service at Bellagio Resort & Casino on June 1, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Signs on machines remind players the changes are in keeping with social distancing.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images A social distancing placard is in place on a slot machine that is turned off at Bellagio Resort & Casino as the Las Vegas Strip property.

Plexiglass shields are set up at craps tables …

Ethan Miller/Getty Images Plexiglass safety shields are shown attached to a craps table at Bellagio Resort & Casino as the Las Vegas Strip property prepares to reopen on June 1, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

… and at blackjack tables.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images Plexiglass safety shield dividers are shown attached to a blackjack table at Bellagio Resort & Casino as the Las Vegas Strip property prepares to reopen on June 1, 2020, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

There won’t be plexiglass shields at the roulette tables, however, because players have to reach across the table to place their bets. Players will be required to wear masks.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images A roulette table is shown at Bellagio Resort & Casino as the Las Vegas Strip property prepares to reopen on June 1, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The casino floor has its own hand-washing station as well.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images A new hand-washing station is set up on the gaming floor at Bellagio Resort & Casino as the Las Vegas Strip property.

Seats in the sportsbook are spaced apart for social distancing.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images The BetMGM Sports Book at Bellagio Resort & Casino

Restaurants in the MGM Resorts properties have implemented new processes for mobile ordering.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images A sign outside Cafe Gelato displays a message for new options for contact-less ordering at Bellagio Resort & Casino.

At Sadelle’s, in Bellagio, seats are spaced apart. There’s also an area designated for bartenders to make drinks at a distance from customers.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images A bar is set up with seats spaced out for social distancing at Sadelle’s restaurant at Bellagio Resort & Casino.

It’s a similar scene at the pool deck, where chairs and umbrellas were placed apart from each other.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images Chairs and umbrellas are spread out for social distancing at a pool at Bellagio Resort & Casino.

Floor stickers also remind guests to keep with social distancing while visiting the resort’s botanical gardens.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images A social distancing decal is shown on the floor of the Bellagio Conservatory & Botanical Gardens at Bellagio Resort & Casino.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.