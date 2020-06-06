From showgirls in face masks to a swarmed gaming floor in one casino, photos show what Las Vegas' hotels and casinos looked like on the first day they reopened to the public

David Becker/Getty Images Vlogger Chris Avila records a video with two showgirls wearing face masks at Flamingo Las Vegas on June 4, 2020.

Some Las Vegas casinos and hotels opened to the public yesterday for the first time since March 17 under Phase 2 of Nevada’s opening.

In order to open, casinos were required to submit plans outlining social distancing and hygiene measures to the Nevada Gaming Control Board.

At least one casino was swarmed with visitors ignoring social distancing guidelines on Thursday.

Photos of masked entertainers, plexiglass barriers, and temperature checks show how Las Vegas casinos are reopening.

Yesterday, Las Vegas hotels and casinos reopened to the public for the first time since March 17.

Damairs Carter/MediaPunch /IPX/AP Images Tourists return to the Fremont Street Experience in Las Vegas on June 4, 2020.

In order to reopen, hotels had to submit plans for enforcing social distancing and hygiene, such as decommissioning every other slot machine, to the Nevada Gaming Control Board.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images A worker sanitizes slot machines in a high-limit room for slots at Bellagio Resort & Casino on June 1, 2020.

Nevada’s current social distancing guidelines require employees to wear face masks, install hand sanitizer stations, and keep people six feet apart or set up barriers between them. Customers are encouraged, but not required, to wear face masks.

Photos from reopening day offer a glimpse of what casino-goers can expect the next time they make a stop in Vegas. Showgirls at the Flamingo Las Vegas haven’t lost their flair, but have added matching face masks to their costumes …

Denise Truscello / Contributor / Getty Images Caesars Entertainment Regional President Eileen Moore and GM of Flamingo Las Vegas Ken Janssen pose with showgirls at the reopening of Flamingo Las Vegas on June 4, 2020.

… as have members of the Royal Court at Caesars Palace.

Denise Truscello/Getty Images Julius Caesar, Cleopatra, and the rest of the Royal Court cast pose for a photo at the reopening of Caesars Palace on June 4, 2020.

At the Bellagio hotel, guests had their temperature checked upon arrival.

The Bellagio also installed plexiglass barriers to separate players in its casino.

John Locher/AP Photo People play craps after the reopening of the Bellagio hotel and casino on June 4, 2020.

At the Red Rock Resort, blackjack players sat six feet apart and elbow bumped in celebration.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images Customers play blackjack at the Red Rock Resort on June 4, 2020.

While dealers and dancers at the the D Las Vegas wore face coverings …

Steve Marcus/Reuters A blackjack dealer wears a face shield at The D hotel and casino on June 4, 2020.

… people swarmed its gaming floor shortly after reopening, ignoring social distancing guidelines.

Steve Marcus/Reuters Gamblers celebrate a win while playing roulette during the reopening of The D hotel-casino on June 4, 2020.

A video posted to Twitter by Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter Mick Akers yesterday of the D Las Vegas’ gaming floor shows customers in close proximity:

A spokesperson for the D Las Vegas did not immediately return Business Insider’s request for comment yesterday.

Just 106,900 people visited Las Vegas in April, compared to 3.5 million in April 2019, but reopening crowds suggest that visitors will return to Sin City as casinos and hotels reopen in the coming days.

David Becker/Getty Images An Elvis impersonator rides his scooter over a pedestrian bridge in Las Vegas on June 4, 2020.

