Some Las Vegas casinos gave away $20 to gamblers wearing a mask

Denise Truscello/Getty Images Julius Caesar (second from left), Cleopatra (third from left) and the Royal Court cast pose for a photo at the reopening of Caesars Palace on June 4, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Gamblers at Caesars Palace, Paris, Flamingo, The Linq, and Harrah’s in Las Vegas were given $US20 if they were wearing a mask in the casino as part of a limited-time promotion.

$US7,500 was given away to 375 guests, the Reno Gazette-Journal reported.

While casino employees are required to wear masks, guests are currently only being encouraged to do so.

Some gamblers wearing masks at certain Las Vegas casinos over the weekend may have been surprised to get an unexpected cash bonus.

According to the Reno Gazette-Journal, a promotions team walked through Caesars Entertainment casinos – Caesars Palace, Paris, Flamingo, The Linq, and Harrah’s – and gave $US20 to people wearing masks while gambling or walking around the gaming floor.

$US7,500 was reportedly given away to 375 guests. Only Caesars Rewards members were eligible for the promotion, but anyone could sign up for the program on the spot to receive the money.

A Caesars Entertainment representative did not immediately return Business Insider’s request for further comment on the mask promotion. A public relations specialist told the Gazette-Journal that the limited promotion “would end if wearing masks became mandatory.”

Las Vegas casinos began reopening on June 4, with hand-washing stations, spaced-out seating, and plexiglass barriers becoming the norm. While employees are required to masks, guests are merely encouraged to do so, except at game tables that do not have barriers set up.

Nevada state officials are being pressured by the Culinary Union to require masks for anyone in a hotel or casino public space, in order to slow the spread of the coronavirus and protect workers.

Two people at Flamingo reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 last week, and a handful of restaurants on and off the Strip have had to temporarily close after identifying positive cases among employees.

