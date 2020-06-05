Shocking video shows crowded Las Vegas casino on first day of reopening

REUTERS/Steve Marcus Gamblers celebrate a win while playing roulette during the reopening of The D hotel-casino, closed by the state since March 18, 2020 as part of steps to slow the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in downtown Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S. June 4, 2020.

Las Vegas casinos began opening Thursday during Phase 2 of Nevada’s reopening process.

Prior to reopening, casinos created plans to promote safety, including ways to keep customers socially distanced.

Some venues struggled to maintain social distancing between customers during the first day of reopening.

Read on see a video of The D casino’s gaming floor packed with people, and photos of cleaning measures and other casino reopenings.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Some Las Vegas casinos and hotels opened their doors Thursday as Nevada continued its second stage of reopening – and at least one casino was packed with people ignoring social-distancing guidelines.

In order to reopen, casinos need to submit a plan to the Nevada Gaming Control Board detailing how they intend to keep proper hygiene and social distancing. MGM Resorts-owned Bellagio and New York-New York, among other casinos, planned to increase cleaning, require employees to wear masks, and maintain social distancing. But when the doors opened, some casinos proved better than others at maintaining safety protocols.

The gaming floor of The D, a popular casino in downtown Las Vegas, was swarmed with people in the early hours of the casino’s reopening. A video of the gaming floor posted by Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter Mick Akers shows crowds too close-knit to be able to maintain social distancing, although dealers and dancers can be seen wearing masks.

A spokesperson for The D Las Vegas could not immediately be reached for comment.

Many customers also disregarded spacing at slot machines – not leaving an empty spot between themselves and other players.

However, surfaces appeared to be regularly cleaned.

Slot machines at The D are being disinfected regularly when not in play. #vegas #dtlv #reopenvegas pic.twitter.com/WPKKMra0XN — Mick Akers (@mickakers) June 4, 2020

The Fremont Hotel & Casino also seemed to struggle to keep patrons socially distanced.

A spokesperson for The Fremont Hotel & Casino could not immediately be reached for comment.

While some casinos were packed on the first day of reopening, others saw a weaker turnout.

Online, Las Vegas nightlife has drawn criticism from some saying they’re opening too soon, despite the fact they received permission from the state government to do so.

One resort, Wynn Las Vegas, was accused of being insensitive on Facebook after posting an ad that read, “Bye Bye Quarantine. Hello Vegas.” The resort later changed the ad. A Wynn representative did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Nevada began Phase 1 of reopening May 9 with restaurants and hair salons. Gyms and fitness facilities were allowed to open during Phase 2 which began May 29. As more casinos reopen, the downtown strip of Las Vegas is likely to see more visitors in the coming days.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.